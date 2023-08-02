Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal fame Palak Rana bags Full Focus Production’s Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Dangal TV has given some amazing shows and is also coming up with many new and promising shows.

And we have an exclusive and exciting update that Full Focus Productions is coming up with a new show tentatively titled Piya Abhimani.

As, per sources, actor Palak Rana, who was last seen in the show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, has been roped in for the show Piya Abhimani for Dangal, produced by Full Focus Productions.

We previously gave you the exclusive update that actors Akshit Sukhija and Aastha Sharma will be seen playing the lead roles.

