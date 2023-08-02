Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal fame Palak Rana bags Full Focus Production’s Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV!

Dangal TV has given us some amazing shows and is also coming up with many new and promising shows.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 20:46
Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal fame Palak Rana bags Full Focus Production’s Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Akshit Sukhija roped in for Dangal TV’s next

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

Dangal TV has given some amazing shows and is also coming up with many new and promising shows.

And we have an exclusive and exciting update that Full Focus Productions is coming up with a new show tentatively titled Piya Abhimani. 

As, per sources, actor Palak Rana, who was last seen in the show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, has been roped in for the show Piya Abhimani for Dangal, produced by Full Focus Productions.

We previously gave you the exclusive update that actors Akshit Sukhija and Aastha Sharma will be seen playing the lead roles.  

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Kaamna fame actor Ashish Singh roped in for Dangal’s Mast Mauli!

Aastha Sharma Akshit Sukhija Dangal TV Full Focus Productions Fanna ishq Mein Marjawaan Shubhaarambh Colors Swaranghar Kashibai Bajirao Ballal Palak Rana Piya Abhimani
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 20:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
The cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to reunite with Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and previous co-stars for a party
MUMBAI : As we all know, the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going to take a generation leap, and the two lead actors,...
Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal fame Palak Rana bags Full Focus Production’s Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Bigg Boss 16: Check out Shiv Thakare's finale dance in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2
MUMBAI:Shiv is one of the most loved and celebrated contestants of Bigg Boss and he is one of the finalists. Soon the...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Mohit and Ishani’s lives are in danger!
MUMBAI : Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar,...
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has a special tattoo and it’s not of late actor Siddharth Shukla; read to know more
MUMBAI:Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
Recent Stories
“Why recreate and kill another beautiful song” netizens reacts on Character Dheela 2.0
“Why recreate and kill another beautiful song” netizens reacts on Character Dheela 2.0

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Check out Shiv Thakare's finale dance in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2
Bigg Boss 16: Check out Shiv Thakare's finale dance in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2
Exclusive! Hemang Palan roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s show Piya Abhimani on Dangal TV
Exclusive! Hemang Palan roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s show Piya Abhimani on Dangal TV
Exclusive! Vaishali Arora roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s show Piya Abhimani on Dangal TV
Exclusive! Vaishali Arora roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s show Piya Abhimani on Dangal TV
Exclusive! Jairoop Jeevan roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV
Exclusive! Jairoop Jeevan roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV
Exclusive! Actor Tiger Harmeek Singh bags Dreamiyata Production’s Junooniyat for Colors!
Exclusive! Actor Tiger Harmeek Singh bags Dreamiyata Production’s Junooniyat for Colors!
Exclusive! Child Actor Harnidh Singh bags Dreamiyata Production’s Junooniyat starring Ankit Gupta!
Exclusive! Child Actor Harnidh Singh bags Dreamiyata Production’s Junooniyat starring Ankit Gupta!