Exclusive! Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’s Neelam Pathania Abrol roped in for Sandiip Sickand’s New Show for Zee TV!

Actor, producer, and director Sandiip Sikcand is known for shows like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai and Ghar Ek Mandir.

He has been delighting fans with shows that create buzz and grasp the audience. Currently, he has two new shows in the pipeline.

We exclusively reported that Sandiip Sickand has a new show in the works for Zee TV, and earlier it was reported that actor Namik Paul of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Kavach will be making his way to the screen in the show.

We bring you another exclusive update that Neelam Pathania Abrol has also been roped in for the Sandiip Sickand next for Zee TV.

Neelam has also been a part of shows and movies like Qurbaan Hua, Ship of Theseus, Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, and Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai.

We also gave you the exclusive update that Actors Tanisha Mehta, Trihsaan Maini, Aryan Arora, and Snehal Reddy have been roped in for the show.

While the news about Tanisha has not been confirmed yet, fans will definitely be excited to see this fresh new pair.

