Exclusive! Divyam Dubey roped in for DJs A Creative Unit’s New production, ‘Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Pariwaar for Dangal 2!

DJ’s – A Creative Unit helmed by Tony and Deeya Singh will soon come up with a new show on Dangal 2 called Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Pariwaar. While Dangal 2 is known for broadcasting re-runs of the Dangal shows but it is being reported that the channel will begin broadcasting new programs and that new shows are being commissioned for the same.

TellyChakkar brings you the exclusive update that actor Divyam Dubey has been roped in for Dangal 2’s new show Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Pariwaar.

Divyam Dubey was last seen in the show Pushpa Impossible for Sony SAB.

The show will be produced by DJ’s – A Creative Unit, which have been active in the industry for more than 20 years and has been the name behind some of the biggest shows like Just Mohabbat, Left Right Left, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahan, Mere Dad ki Dulhan, Chotti Bahu, Sumit Sambhal Lega and more.

