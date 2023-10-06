Exclusive! Harsh Rajput talks about the kind of girl he wants and Nyrra Banerjee being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, says, “I’ve heard that she is doing really well, and I want her to win”!

He made his television debut with Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan on StarPlus. He also played roles in the television series Dharm Veer, Hitler Didi, and Crazy Stupid Ishq.
MUMBAI:Harsh Rajput is a well-known actor in the entertainment world who has been slowly rising up to become one of the most prolific actors.

He made his television debut with Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan on StarPlus. He also played roles in the television series Dharm Veer, Hitler Didi, and Crazy Stupid Ishq. 

He also had a part in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, one of the most-watched television shows. He most recently appeared in the supernatural television series Nazar on StarPlus, produced by 4 Lions Films and starred Niyati Fatnani and him in the lead character of Ansh Rathod. He later portrayed a major character in the Naagin 5 spinoff Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein on Colors TV.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actor and his parents at an event and in a exclusive conversation spoke about many things.

When asked about what kind of a girl he is looking for, he said, “You know I have not really filtered it in my head, but somebody who is very homely, who is also comfortable with my parents and gells well with me,somebody who can make a family, family that’s all”.

We aksed Harsh’s mother of what kind of a girl, she wants for her son, she said, “Just, like I am with Harsh and I travel with him, I want to do that with her as well, and somebody who respects everyone”, We quipped, would it be alright if she was an actress and she said, “Why not, she should just suit Harsh”.

We also asked Harsh about Nyraa M Banerjee participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, and to that, he said, “Well, all the best to her she anyway is a Khatron Ke Khiladi, she loves taking risks, I’ve heard that she is doing really well, and I want her to win, get the trophy and come back”.

He further added, “The whole concept of that girls can’t do certain things that boys can, I have never understood it, and that prejudice, is wrong. But talking about her, she has done stunts that we would think twice about, she is fearless, and that quality of hers is something that will make her win”.

He was last seen on the show Pishachini on Colors.

Additionally, Harsh has appeared in a number of episodic series, including Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

