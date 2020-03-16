EXCLUSIVE! Kasamh Se actor Prithi Amin roped in for Colors' Barrister Babu 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new TV shows are under making which will soon hit the small screens in the upcoming days.

The viewers have seen how the year 2021 has witnessed a lot of TV shows that made a comeback with their sequels.

Barrister Babu was one of the most-watched and top-most shows of small screens.

The show starred Pravisht Mishra and Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Awesome! Barrister Babu's fans gave a pleasant surprise to the leads Anchal Sahu and Pravisht Mishra, Check out

Pranali Rathod also played a pivotal role. After almost a year of its release, the show witnessed a leap and Aanchal Sahu played the grown up Bondita in the show.

And now, the makers are gearing up for the show's season 2. Yes, you heard it right!

And now, we have an exclusive update that Barrister Babu 2 will see actress Prithi Amin in a pivotal role.

Nothing much is known about Prithi's character yet.

Prithi is known for her roles in shows like Kasamh Se, Dill Mill Gaye, Bhaskar Bharti, Jhoome Jiyaa Re, Lapataganj, Dil ki nazar Se Khoobsurat and many more.

While Aurra will reprise the role of Bondita, Vaishnavi prajapati will also be seen in a pivotal role.

Aayesha Vindhera will also be playing the other lead.

Barrister Babu 2 will later air on Colors Rishtey.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: BREAKING! Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni returns to Barrister Babu with its second season on Colors Rishtey