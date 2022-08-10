EXCLUSIVE! Priyamvada Kant on her character in Woh To Hai Albelaa: It took some time for me to get into it, but now Chamanbahar is my second nature

MUMBAI :Priyamvada Kant is presently seen in Star Bharat's popular show Woh To Hai Albelaa.

The actress is seen playing the role of Chamanbahar in the drama series.

Priyamvada's entry brought a lot of spice to the storyline.

The actress is seen in a negative role and is often giving a hard time to Sayuri in the show.

Fans are in love with Priyamvada's negative avatar as it is only creating lots of drama in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress who spoke about the show and much more.

What were your first thoughts when you were offered the role of Chamanbahar?

There was no reason I would have said no to this role as it was coming from DKP and Rajan Sir asked me for it. I have worked with them in the past in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and it is a beautiful team. They are amazing people and the production house is great. But the character was very interesting. It's nothing that television has seen before. She definitely has a grey shade but she is fun, innocent, and happy and she dances around. The way they described that they wanted to do something really different. It got me excited as they wanted me on board for this role. It was extremely challenging and I took this challenge and it turned out really amazing. There is a lot of hard work that I put in because this character talks a lot. Her language and dialect were different altogether which made it very challenging. It took some time for me to get into it but Chamanbahar is my second nature now.

What kind of response do you get on social media for Chamanbahar?

I have played a lot of grey shades before in my previous shows. But like I said Chamanbahar is completely different. She is a lot of fun and has excellent dialogues, somewhere it is very Sridevi and Juhi Chawla's zone. I have got no hate messages at all. I have got positive messages on Instagram and everyone is really liking her. People really like her dancing and all the dance sequences that happen in the show. There is a lot of praise and I am really flattered. I have not got a single negative comment and I think it is a great achievement. I also think that audiences have become very smart they know that you are acting so they don't want to hate you anymore.

You played a grey shade character in Tera Mera Saath Rahe and now in Woh To Hai Albelaa too you were offered a similar kind of role. Do you feel like getting typecast?

I think the fear of getting typecast used to happen earlier. But I have played a lot of negative characters, I have also played a typical bahu and also a swimmer. I also did Tenali Rama, a historic show as well. After playing all these characters, I did Splistvilla and won the show. I really don't think the word typecast is for me. I think I have just been breaking stereotypes ever since I have come to the industry. Each role is very different from the other. I have been very lucky to be blessed with every different and interesting role each time.

Well said, Priyamvada!

