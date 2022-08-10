EXCLUSIVE! Priyamvada Kant on her character in Woh To Hai Albelaa: It took some time for me to get into it, but now Chamanbahar is my second nature

Priyamvada Kant is winning several praises for her character Chamanbahar in Star Bharat's popular drama series Woh To Hai Albelaa. The actress is seen in a grey character.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 12:41
Priyamvada Kant

MUMBAI :Priyamvada Kant is presently seen in Star Bharat's popular show Woh To Hai Albelaa.

The actress is seen playing the role of Chamanbahar in the drama series.

Priyamvada's entry brought a lot of spice to the storyline.

The actress is seen in a negative role and is often giving a hard time to Sayuri in the show.

Fans are in love with Priyamvada's negative avatar as it is only creating lots of drama in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress who spoke about the show and much more.

ALSO READ: INTERESTING! Is DUBAI becoming the New Maldives? Many TV celebs have flocked to the destination recently, check out

What were your first thoughts when you were offered the role of Chamanbahar?

There was no reason I would have said no to this role as it was coming from DKP and Rajan Sir asked me for it. I have worked with them in the past in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and it is a beautiful team. They are amazing people and the production house is great. But the character was very interesting. It's nothing that television has seen before. She definitely has a grey shade but she is fun, innocent, and happy and she dances around. The way they described that they wanted to do something really different. It got me excited as they wanted me on board for this role. It was extremely challenging and I took this challenge and it turned out really amazing. There is a lot of hard work that I put in because this character talks a lot. Her language and dialect were different altogether which made it very challenging. It took some time for me to get into it but Chamanbahar is my second nature now.

What kind of response do you get on social media for Chamanbahar?

I have played a lot of grey shades before in my previous shows. But like I said Chamanbahar is completely different. She is a lot of fun and has excellent dialogues, somewhere it is very Sridevi and Juhi Chawla's zone. I have got no hate messages at all. I have got positive messages on Instagram and everyone is really liking her. People really like her dancing and all the dance sequences that happen in the show. There is a lot of praise and I am really flattered. I have not got a single negative comment and I think it is a great achievement. I also think that audiences have become very smart they know that you are acting so they don't want to hate you anymore.  

You played a grey shade character in Tera Mera Saath Rahe and now in Woh To Hai Albelaa too you were offered a similar kind of role. Do you feel like getting typecast?

I think the fear of getting typecast used to happen earlier. But I have played a lot of negative characters, I have also played a typical bahu and also a swimmer. I also did Tenali Rama, a historic show as well.  After playing all these characters, I did Splistvilla and won the show. I really don't think the word typecast is for me. I think I have just been breaking stereotypes ever since I have come to the industry. Each role is very different from the other. I have been very lucky to be blessed with every different and interesting role each time.

Well said, Priyamvada!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates!

ALSO READ: Interesting! Did you know that Shaheer Sheikh started his acting journey with THESE popular actors?

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa DKP Rajan Shahi Dharti Bhatt Kinshuk Vaidya Shaheer Sheikh Hiba Nawab Priyamvada Kant
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 12:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sad! Rupali Ganguly loses two of her co – actors; she was close to them
MUMBAI :Since last night, the television industry has woken up to the shocking news of two television actors passing...
Exclusive! Manish Goplani backs out of Sunshine Productions’s Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan on Colors!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Satya and Virat drunk in a car, Sai gets a call with bad news
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the StarPlus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Exclusive! Jitendra Kumar roped in for OTT show Ladies Hostel
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and the...
EXCLUSIVE! Priyamvada Kant on her character in Woh To Hai Albelaa: It took some time for me to get into it, but now Chamanbahar is my second nature
MUMBAI :Priyamvada Kant is presently seen in Star Bharat's popular show Woh To Hai Albelaa.The actress is seen playing...
Trolled! 'Why to hide cleavage when you have dressed that way yourself', say netizens; Avneet Kaur gets trolled on her latest public appearance
MUMBAI : Actress Avneet Kaur has been winning the hearts of the fans with her amazing acting projects over the time,...
Recent Stories
latest public appearance
Trolled! 'Why to hide cleavage when you have dressed that way yourself', say netizens; Avneet Kaur gets trolled on her latest public appearance
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sachin
Exclusive! “It is like a dream that I am living with my eyes open,” says Sachin Tyagi aka Manish Goenka of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as he opens up about his experience on the show, and more
Dharti Bhatt
EXCLUSIVE! Dharti Bhatt on receiving hate comments for Rashmi's character in Woh To Hai Albelaa: I did not expect that and used to get nervous, but now it feels good that my efforts are paid off
Shaheer Sheikh
BLAST from the PAST! Shaheer Sheikh has a SPECIAL surprise for FANS from his ‘Kya Mast Hai Life’ DAYS
Rup
EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly and Herumb Khot bond over GABBAR! This special person rules Rupali aka Anupama's life; DETAILS HERE
Woah! Anupama Fans send twitter into a frenzy over MaAn’s chemistry ;call it the best episode! Check out their reactions!
Woah! Anupama Fans send twitter into a frenzy over MaAn’s chemistry ;call it the best episode! Check out their reactions!
Rupali Ganguly looked like as a BABY
ADORABLE! Ever wondered what your beloved Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly looked like as a BABY? Here’s your ANSWER