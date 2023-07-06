EXCLUSIVE! Priyamvada Kant opens up on working with Shaheer and Hiba in Woh To Hai Albelaa, shares about exploring new roles in her career and much more

MUMBAI :TV's stunning diva Priyamvada Kant is seen in Star Bharat's popular show Woh To Hai Albelaa.

The actress is portraying the role of Chamanbahar in the drama series.

Priyamvada's entry spiced up the storyline.

The actress is seen in a negative role, who often gives a hard time to Sayuri in the show.

The viewers have showered heaps of praises for Priyamvada's negative avatar as it is creating lots of drama in the show.

In a recent interview with TellyChakkar, Priyamvada spoke about his experience working with Shaheer and Hiba and much more.

How has been your experience working with Hiba and Shaheer?

My experience with Hiba and Shaheer is amazing. They are complete sweethearts and are warm and welcoming people. The entire cast and crew is super nice, sweet and very comforting. I enjoy shooting with all of them. They both are great actors, so natural and effortless. They made me very comfortable.

It's a dream of any actor to get a chance to work with Rajan Shahi and you got one. What do you have to say about it?

I am definitely blessed to be working with great producers and production houses. This is my second show with DKP. I think Rajan sir has an extremely amazing vision in terms of his characters. All his shows are character-driven. He has created iconic characters like Akshara from Yeh Rishta, and Anupama from Anupamaa, all the characters from Bidaai were spectacular and we still remember them. I am just very happy that he wanted to create a very interesting character Chamanbahar and he chose me for it. I think it turned out really nice and for years to come, people will remember this character. I am very happy to be working with them and hopefully, I'll keep working in the future again and again.

What kind of roles are you willing to explore in your future projects?

I have been very lucky to be getting different kinds of roles all the time. My role is different from the last one. From the glamorous hot babe to the desi ladki and the chic from Bihar, I have done it all. I have been very lucky to play such roles. I think, what the universe offers to me is the best. It makes you do things that are unthinkable. I don't really have a plan about what I want to do next, but the universe is going to offer me the best, I'm sure of it.

