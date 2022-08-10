Exclusive! “Satvik's character is very different from what I've played before”, Agnisakshi’s Satvik aka Aashay Mishra talks about his character, and how he prepares for it, Read for more

MUMBAI:Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an expiry date. It’s the journey of Jeevika, whose dream of building a whole new life with her husband Satvik is shattered on the first night of marriage.

Aashay Mishra is a popular actor known for shows like Pyaar Ke Papad in which he played Omkar Gupta, Story 9 Months Ki playing Sarangdhar "Sarang" Pandey, and Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein as Vaibhav Toshniwal.

Currently, he is seen playing the role of Satvik in the show Agnisakshi- Ek Samjhauta.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “I am a very family oriented person so, naturally I related to most of her feelings easily”, Agnisakshi’s Jeevika aka Shivika Pathak talks about the show and more

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about the show, his character, and upcoming twists and turns.

When asked about how he prepares for the role of Satvik and what kind of nuances go into it, he said, “As I said earlier, Satvik's character is very different from what I've played before. Like, again, he's a lovable guy, but somebody who is a man of few words. And the relationships that he shares with his family and his friends arewonderful. So the dynamic is very shaded. Like, he is a layered character. So when I was approached for this one, I just sat down with myself. I learned about the character, his past, and his family dynamics. Then came up with the words that he'll be frequently using. His overall demeanor, the way he'll approach any new guy or a person whenever he meets new people. And the equations that he shares with the family, like how he is with his brother, are very different from how he is with his bhabhi. And the equation with his father is also very different. And then his safest place, like the guy with which he feels cocooned is his friend Manas. So, again, overall dynamics played a very important role for me to build this character, his past happenings because of which he learned a lot.”

He further explained, “The lessons that he learned, the messages that he has got from the past and overall experience. So, yes, that helped me to build his character. Like, with what all happenings that he had and apart from inter and interpersonal relations and the dynamics that he shares with people around, and, the costume, the hairstyle. Okay. And one more thing I would say is, when I say that he's a man of few words I mean that he is very cut-to-cut. He is somebody who won't utter a single word until it's needed. So these are the small nuances that I kept in my mind while building this character. And now when I do new scenes with new people, with new actors so again, I build a new character. When I say a new character, it's not a new character altogether but it's a new trait that I add on to him”.

Aashay Mishra plays the role of Satvik in the Color’s show, Agnisakshi Ek Samjhauta.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “As the story is moving ahead, as an actor even I am exploring different bits of the character of Satvik”, Agnisakshi’s Aashay Mishra talks about his character, the show, and more!