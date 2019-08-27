Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan keeps Antara engaged by arguing with her

MUMBAI: The episode begins with the Jindal family taking blessings from Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami. Antara also arrives there. Dadi prays to Lord Krishna to give opportunity for performing the aarti. While the priest calls everyone for the aarti, Guddan makes a call from her mobile to Dadi to pretend that Dadi is talking to Akshat. Tanvesh aka Akshat also takes the mobile and does drama of talking to Akshat. He tells everyone that Akshat is stuck in some work so he won’t be able to come for the janmashtami rituals. Dadi pretends of being upset with Akshat for not being able to be with the family. Tanvesh makes Dadi calm down. He tells her that he will start the aarti of Lord Krishna till Akshat comes home. Dadi agrees for the same. Antara also joins hands with Tanvesh but Dadi makes her go away saying that Antara should not perform the aarti with someone else. The priest still tells Dadi that if the son and daughter-in-law do aarti together, it will be good. So Guddan joins hands with Tanvesh aka Akshat saying that she is single and Tanvesh is like son to Dadi.

Both of them start the aarti. Meanwhile, Saru keeps on trying to break the mirror in the room with the help of a hammer. She keeps praying to Lord Krishna to rescue her and make her win against Guddan. On the other hand, Antara gets jealous to see Guddan and Tanvesh performing Aarti together. She takes the plate of aarti from them and starts doing herself. Guddan still believes that Antara will get defeated for sure. In the mean time, after trying hard for quite a long time, Saru manages to open the door of the secret room in Antara’s room. She tries to get out of Antara’s room but finds that it is locked from outside. So tries getting out from the window. Everyone on the other hand keeps enjoying the veneration of Lord Krishna. Saru in the mean time manages to arrive at the passage wherein she learns that everyone is busy in the Janmashtami celebration and Antara hasn’t signed the papers yet. Saru moves towards Antara but she is not able to walk properly. By that time Guddan notices her coming. She gets very shattered. Guddan prays to Lord Krishna for not letting Saru reach to Antara.

Suddenly a strong wind starts with thunderstorm. Dadi tells everyone that such thunderstorm is to welcome Lord Krishna as it is Janmashtami. The light in the aarti plate starts getting down with the wind but Akshat and Guddan covers it. Akshat also notices Saru coming downstairs. He also gets tensed. Dadi also sees Saru coming towards them but before she calls up Antara, Akshat along with everyone starts hailing for Lord Krishna which makes Saru’s voice lower. Antara cannot hear her voice. Guddan keeps on praying to Lord Krishna for help. Lord Krishna blesses Guddan by making Saru hit on a pole on the staircase and get unconscious. Guddan quickly asks Durga and Lakshmi to take Saru inside. While Durga and Lakshmi are taking Saru inside, the priest announces that the aarti is over. But Guddan and Akshat get shocked to see Antara leaving from there. So before Antara gets to see Durga and Lakshmi taking Saru inside, Guddan tells the priest to present the offertory to Lord Krishna. Antara gets upset with Guddan for trying to be very familiar to her family.

Guddan keeps Antara engaged by arguing with her. She also provokes Antara to sign the papers by getting upset with Tanvesh for having deal with Antara. Meanwhile, Durga and Lakshmi keep on taking Saru to the secret room. Tanvesh pretends of making Guddan understand that he has promised Antara for the deal so he will have to do it. He takes the papers from Guddan and asks Antara whether she wants to sign the papers or not. Antara in order to defeat Guddan takes the papers and tells that she will sign the papers. Finally Antara signs all the papers which also has property papers. Everyone feels relieved. Meanwhile, Saru keeps on murmuring that Antara is making a mistake by signing the papers and gets unconscious. Guddan is happy that Antara’s evil intentions couldn’t succeed. She thanks Lord Krishna for the help. While Lakshmi and Durga take Saru to the secret room, Lakshmi notices that Saru has broken the door and the mirror is also broken. Durga decides to seal the breakage on the glass somehow. They also decide to keep Saru at such a location from where she won’t be able to escape.

After a while, Akshat asks Guddan for the reason for continuing the drama of Tanvesh. Durga also asks about the same. Guddan shares that she will have to do justice with Rawat as Antara had killed her. She determines to make Antara confess her crime. She asks everyone for the help to send Antara to the jail for her crime. All the family members happily agree to help her. On the other hand Antara is celebrating as she feels that she has defeated Guddan. By that time Akshat aka Tanvesh comes there. He switches on the recording in his mobile phone and enters Antara’s room. Antara is happy to be his business partner. Akshat remembers that Guddan has asked him to reveal the truth that he is Tanvesh only. So Tanvesh aka Akshat pretends that he always wanted to have the access of Akshat’s property and money as he grows his business with cheating. Antara still doesn’t understand it. Antara gets shattered to know that Tanvesh has got all the property on his name by Antara’s signature.

She questions Tanvesh about the same. But Tanvesh in turn questions Antara for signing the papers without reading. Antara gets furious and tears out all the papers. Tanvesh keeps on provoking Antara which works as Antara takes a knife and starts attacking on Tanvesh aka Akshat which was already anticipated by Guddan. As per Guddan’s plan, Tanvesh aka Akshat holds Antara from back threatening her to expose her crime of killing her brother Vikram Rawat. Antara wonders about it. Akshat determines to expose all the sins of Antara.