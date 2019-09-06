Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have a mini Veere Di Wedding reunion on THIS show

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja together worked in 2018 film, Veere Di Wedding. The two share a great bonding with each other.



The pretty ladies managed to win hearts with their performance in this romantic comedy about female friendships and the song, Tareefan, crooned by Badshah was a chartbuster. Recently, Sonam was busy promoting her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor, on the sets of the dance reality show Dance India Dance 7. Kareena is a judge on the show and it seemed like a mini Veere Di Wedding reunion. In a video doing rounds on social media, Bebo and Sonam can be seen grooving to their superhit song from Veere Di Wedding, Tareefan. Kareena can be seen asking Sonam to join in and The Zoya Factor couldn’t stop herself too.



Take a look below: