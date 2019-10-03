News

Karishma Tanna is searching for her DREAM MAN in Switzerland!

MUMBAi: Karishma Tanna is not only popular for what she brings on the screens but is currently also ruling the hearts of those who love to explore different parts of the world.

She is currently in Switzerland and is travelling around the different scenic locals and admiring the beauty of the place, especially the mountains where she is also engaging in adventurous activities. Now it is not an unknown fact that the shoot of the most popular 90s' movie that still manages to captivate the heart of the audience with its reruns, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le, had quite a few sequences in Switzerland.

Karishma, since she is in the dreamland, shook a leg the very popular Mere Khwabo Mein from the film, giving us major nostalgic feels.

Way to go, Karishma!
