KYA BAAT HAI! Kismat Ki Lakiro Se actress Sumati Singh's AUDITION video is not to be missed

Sumati Singh is currently impressing one and all with her stellar performance as Kirti in Shemaroo Umang's show Kismat Ki Lakiro Se.
Sumati

MUMBAI: Sumati Singh is a well-known actress of the small screens. 

She is known for giving stellar performances in shows like Tere Mera Saath Rahe, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby among others. 

The actress is currently seen in the show titled Kismat Ki Lakiro Se as Kirti for Shemaroo Umang. 

Well, Sumati is being loved for her performance. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Tera Mera Saath Rahe actress Sumati Singh on how she bagged her first show: I had gone for a walk-in audition for Rashmi Sharma Telefilms' show, things just fell in place one after the other

The actress has been a part of the television industry for a very long time and managed to create a name for herself. 

Sumati was recently in news when she opened up on her nose surgery. 

Well, the actress has a bright future and has definitely a long way to go. 

We have now come across a throwback audition video and Sumati is just fabulous. 

Take a look:

Sumati looks extremely amazing and her talent is unmatchable. 

She looks extremely confident in front of the camera and this proves that she was always born to be an actress. 

What is your take on Sumati's throwback audition video? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ:Sumati Singh goes down memory lane to her childhood while shooting a scene

Sumati Singh Shemaroo Umang Kismat Ki Lakiro Se tere mera saath rahe Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop
