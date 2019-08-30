Manasi Parekh Gohil turns producer

MUMBAI: Manasi Parekh Gohil, who is an actress, singer, theatre artist and a proud mother, has donned a new role. Well, the popular actress has now turned producer for MX Exclusive Do Not Disturb.



Manasi stars in the lead opposite Malhar Thakar and this comedy drama on MX Player Directed by Sandeep Patel of Love Ni Bhavai fame, the show captures the life of a married Gujarati couple. Do Not Disturb is the story of every couple - from their relationship with each other's families, their unsuccessful trips and dinner plans and the sacrifices they make for love - but all of this explained through a keyhole in the four walls of their bedroom.



Manasi said to TNN, 'It was great fun putting together the whole team because I was not just involved as an actor but also as a producer in setting up the whole show. It was amazing and at the same time challenging because I was working with a team I hadn't worked with before in a new city, with a set of entirely new people. But it was fun because right from the director of the show, Sandeep Patel (a Gujarati filmmaker) to the writers, Mitai and Nehal who have written superhot Gujarati films and to actor Malhar Thakar, the biggest name in Gujarati cinema today, I was really to put together a team which was A-class in terms of quality' Get set to witness marriage through a keyhole with Manasi Parekh Gohil's debut production!