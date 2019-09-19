News

Maniesh Paul's filmy quiz show to replace Aghori

19 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Aghori, which features Gaurav Chopra, Parag Tyagi and Simran Kaur in lead roles, is coming to a close on 28 September.

Speaking about the same, Gaurav Chopra told SpotboyE.com, "It's been very difficult, very challenging but an extremely fun ride. I am glad that I have played a character which was not easy to do. There was not a single aspect of being an actor which was not required. You got to have physicality, personality, voice, comic timing, action; right from being on a harness to underwater, everything I attempted. At my stage, you want to reinvent and rediscover yourself which I did with this show. I am very glad that the journey was challenging and thoroughly satisfying because of the quality. The show is loved and watched on ZEE5. We keep getting good response from our fans too. It's ending for now, but we may come back with a sequel soon.” 

Aghori is wrapping up in three months of time. The portal further reported that replacing the slot will be Maniesh Paul's filmy quiz show Movie-Masti With Maniesh Paul. The series will begin from 5 October.  

