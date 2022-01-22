OMG! GHKKPM's Devyani Aka Mitaali Nag pranks Pulkit in this hilarious Reel! Check it Out!

MUMBAI: The television screen is currently dominated by the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. The show is doing really well and is a fan favorite.

Sai and Virat's chemistry and the love angles and fights between Virat, Pakhi, and Samrat are loved by audience members.

The actors of the show often take to their social media handles to share behind the scenes of their shoot life, fun banter with co-stars, and also give a sneak peek into what the audiences can expect from the show.

ALSO READ:FESTIVE TIME! Neil aka Paras Priyadarshan hints at MakarSankranti special from the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Mitaali Nag who plays the role of Virat 's( Neil Bhatt) Sister posted a reel with Yash pandit who plays the role of Pulkit renacted a funny video and people find it too hilarious.

Check Out the Reel here:

Mitaali is known for featuring in shows like 'Afsar Bitiya', 'Draupadi' and 'Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat.'

Meanwhile, on the show,Bhavani is shattered as Virat does not listen to her. He refuses to leave Shruti and get Sai back. She tells him that if he has ever considered her as his mother, then he will bring back Sai and break all his relations with Shruti.

Virat refuses to do it and tells them that he will leave the house and go. He won’t come back as he knows that has hurt everyone, but he has no choice.

Bhavani will be shocked as this is the first time Virat didn’t listen to her. She expresses how much Sai has done for the Chavan family, but Virat is adamant about his decision of not telling anyone anything and leaving the house.

It will be interesting to see how would the Chavan family and Sai react after they learn the truth.

For more Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Big Twist! Virat and Mohit at loggerheads; the latter vows to take revenge against Shruti