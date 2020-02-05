Reem shaikh-Sehban Azim has a special surprise for fans this Valentine's day; shares a video

MUMBAI: Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim are currently seen as Kalyani and Malhar in Zee TV's popular drama series Tujhse Hai Raabta. While fans have showered all their love for this amazing jodi, Reem and Sehban too have always impressed us with their brilliant performance in the show.

We all know Reem and Sehban share a great bond and off-screen are often seen having fun. Be it hanging out together post work or doing all kinds of fun in between the shots. And now, since Valentine's day is around the corner, these two talented stars are all set to surprise the fans with something special.

Reem and Sehban shared a glimpse of the same on the Instagram stories and this has left us very excited.

It seems Reem and Sehban has some really good surprise stored in for us for the most romantic day of the year.

Take a look at the video:

While there's no doubt that Reem and Sehban's chemistry has always been on point but we are eagerly waiting to see them together for this upcoming project.

Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.