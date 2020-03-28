Shivin Narang achieve one million followers on Instagram!

MUMBAI: Popular actor Shivin Narang who is the heartthrob of millions recently touched one million followers on Instagram. Interestingly, Shivin doesn’t follow anyone on social media but everyone wants to follow him!

Usually we see celebrities following each other, but Shivin is different. He has joined the Instagram family 7 years back and was not so regular with his posts, but gradually he became active. Shivin is extremely popular among the young audience for his portrayal of characters like Ranvijay the dutiful brother and son in Veera and Jai from Internet Wala Love, the fun loving RJ or the latest Rudra Mrityunjay Roy from Beyhadh 2. Shivin has always been loved by all the age groups. Shivin is known for his young chocolate boy looks but eventually his latest stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi has established him as a macho man. Shivin’s posts varied from his personality to his professional work.

Of late, Shivin’s style quotient is also being loved by his fans and followers. We can surely say Shivin is our new Instagram Star!