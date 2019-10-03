Tujhse Hai Raabta: Kalyani forgives Malhar on a condition

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Malhar entering Swara's room and questioning her. He says that he's ashamed. Swara recalls what Kalyani said to her. Swara turns around and sees Asavari. She asks Malhar to get her arrested and put her in prison. Asavari tells Malhar to leave. Asavari tells Swara that she got saved and will continue to be saved if she remains bad with Malhar and Kalyani. Asavari threatens her from trying to be nice to Malhar and Kalyani. Malhar is applying medicine to his burnt hand when Kalyani sees it and gets medicine. She applies it to his hand. She taunts him that he doesn't believe her. He goes down on her knees and apologizes to her. Kalyani tells him that she is not forgiving him. He insists that she give him another chance. Kalyani puts a condition that he should not get angry even for a second on anyone for the next 24 hrs. He confidently says that she can test him for 36 hrs. She asks him to wear an orange outfit. Malhar almost gets angry however controls his angry. She tells him to wear the clothes of her choice for the next nine days on the occasion of Navratri. They wish each other good night. Kalyani thinks how she will be able to keep Malhar in control. She finds a ring on the floor which matches the description of the ring given by Anupriya.



She thinks of not informing Anupriya as she's already stressed. Kalyani thinks to herself that the woman who wore the ring had come home again. The next morning, preparations are in full swing for Navratri. Kalyani tells Anupriya that she hasn't briefed her on the rituals and customs of Navratri. Anupriya tells her in detail about the Navratri rituals. She tells this is done to keep peace at home and for success in business. Sarthak arrives there and so does Atharva. Anupriya asks Kalyani to fire the diya. Anupriya asks for the receipt from Sarthak. He lies to her that the receipt is at home. Everyone gather around for the Navratri celebration. Everyone appreciates Malhar for the outfit. Asavari asks where Swara is. Madhav asks Kalyani to begin the Pooja. Pawar arrives there and tells Malhar that the forensic report is not able to ascertain the cause of death. Kalyani tells Malhar to work later as they are about to start the Pooja.



The Pooja starts and Kalyani prays to help her find the attacker. Asavari promises to eliminate all the evidence pertaining to 26 July incident. Malhar tells Pawar that they are not able to ascertain the cause of death and it just tells them that there was something tied to the leg. Kalyani comes out running after Atharva. Malhar tries to convince Atharva in a polite way to eat the vegetables. While running after Atharva, Kalyani falls and Malhar runs to check on her. He notices a mark on her ankle. She tells him that it is the mark of the anklet she wore. Malhar tells Pawar that it is possible that the skeleton also had a mark on her leg and it could be because of anklets. Kalyani concludes that the skeleton was of a dancer. Malhar tells them that the skeleton could be a dancer. Kalyani tells Anupriya that the skeleton is of a dancer. Anupriya disagrees as Aao Saheb doesn't like such kind of people and would not do business with them. Kalyani tells that they will have to find out who the attacker was. Anupriya sees the ring and gets shell shocked.