News

Utkarsh Gupta roped in for ALTBalaji’s NSA

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
12 Sep 2019 02:33 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.

We recently reported about Anveshi Jain and Bhavin Bhanushali being roped in for ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series titled NSA (National Sports Academy) (Read here: Anveshi Jain bags ALTBalaji’s NSA; Bhavin Bhanushali roped in for ALTBalaji’s NSA).

The project will revolve around the missing members of a kabbadi team.

Now, the latest update is that Kaisi Yeh Yaariya and D4 fame Utkarsh Gupta will also be a part of the project.

According to our sources, Utkarsh will play the character of a fun and extroverted young boy.

We couldn’t connect with the actor for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Tellychakkar.com, Anveshi Jain, Bhavin Bhanushali, ALTBalaji, D4, NSA (National Sports Academy), Kaisi Yeh Yaariya, Utkarsh Gupta,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Dream Girl cast at Dance India Dance set

Dream Girl cast at Dance India Dance set
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana

past seven days