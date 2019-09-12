Utkarsh Gupta roped in for ALTBalaji’s NSA

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.



We recently reported about Anveshi Jain and Bhavin Bhanushali being roped in for ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series titled NSA (National Sports Academy) (Read here: Anveshi Jain bags ALTBalaji’s NSA; Bhavin Bhanushali roped in for ALTBalaji’s NSA).



The project will revolve around the missing members of a kabbadi team.



Now, the latest update is that Kaisi Yeh Yaariya and D4 fame Utkarsh Gupta will also be a part of the project.



According to our sources, Utkarsh will play the character of a fun and extroverted young boy.



