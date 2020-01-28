ViewersSpeak: Kasautii Zindagii Kii needs to make its tracks more relatable

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most popular and loved shows on Indian television.



Prerna and Anurag (Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari) from the original version were among the most iconic characters and even went on to become an epitome of love on television. Soon, the Balaji camp announced the reboot of the classic serial and gave us our new Anurag and Prerna in the form of Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. The show is being loved by the audience, and the storyline manages to keep viewers hooked to the melodrama. Kasautii Zindagii Kii completes 1 year today, and we present the top five reasons we love the show.



Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes fit into the shoes of Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari well. Other talented actors such as Uday Tikekar, Shubhavi Choksey, Sahil Anand, and Pooja Banerjee ace their roles so perfectly that it is hard to imagine anyone replacing them. Even after Hina Khan's (Komolika) exit, the show continues to top the TRP charts. Also, the storyline is ultra modern and sees transitional shifts between the lifestyles of two royal families. The cast even travelled to Switzerland, giving the audience a sneak peek into the scenic beauty of the country, and we are waiting for more such sequences. The show rides high on the style. From Mohini’s drapes and intricate jewellery pieces and Prerna’s traditional wear to Nivedita’s sexy kamarbandhs on low waist sarees and Anurag’s kurta suits, all the outfits are is a visual treat!

However, the recent episodes of the show are edgy but somehow it manages to defy the basic laws of nature.

Prerna is pregnant however, with the level of stress she is dealing with, doesn't look like all this is possible in real life. It somehow is not realtable at all. Prerna falls of a cliff but is still fine and she does not go through any pain as such.

The makers need to work on getting better tracks which are not only high on drama but also relatable much to the entertainment of the audience!

