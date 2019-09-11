News

Vindhya Tiwary and Neel Motwani to tie the knot in January 2020?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
11 Sep 2019 06:52 PM

MUMBAI: It looks like TV couple Vindhya Tiwary and Neel Motwani will begin New Year 2020 by taking on the titles of Mrs and Mr respectively.

The lovable couple's story began on the sets of Waaris. After dating for some time, the duo decided to formalize their relationship by having a roka ceremony in July 2018.

TellyChakkar has now learned that Vindhya and Neel plan to tie the knot in January 2020.

We contacted Vindhya, who shared, 'Well, we haven’t zeroed in on the dates yet, but we are quite sure that we want to spend our lives together and get married soon. The wedding will happen with proper Hindu rituals and as per kundalis. For now, Neel and I are enjoying our courtship period.'

Talking more about the wedding, she shared, 'The engagement and wedding will happen to back to back. I want Neel to go down on his knees and propose to me. Also, the wedding will mostly be at a destination, and the reception will be in Mumbai.”

On the work front, Vindhya was last seen in Vikram Betaal, while Neel is currently a part of Paramavatar Shri Krishna.

Tags > Vindhya Tiwary, Neel Motwani, TV couple, Mrs and Mr, roka ceremony, lovable couple's story, Vikram Betaal,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days