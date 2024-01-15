Wow: BTS moment of Sanju and Pari’s dance sequence from Parineeti is a visual delight! (Watch Video)

Here is a BTS moment of the show where it seems to be a wedding sequence. The actors were seen rehearsing for the show and it looks like the sequence is going to be a visual delight.
Sanju

MUMBAI: Colors show Parineeti is one of the most popular shows on television which has the audience in awe of its drama. The show features Tanvi Dogra, Aanchal Sahu and Ankur Verma in the leading roles.

The show is based on an interesting storyline where two best friends who have always been there for each other standing tall through each other’s thick and thin end up getting married to the same man. The show has a unique concept and ranks among the top 10 shows on the BARC charts.

Well, it is the festive time of Lohri and mostly all the actors are in a celebratory mood.

Parineeti has an upcoming dance sequence for which the actors are working very hard. Actor of the show Arup Pal took to social media to share a BTS moment of the show where it seems to be a wedding sequence. The actors were seen rehearsing for the show and it looks like the sequence is going to be a visual delight.

Speaking about the episodes, the current drama showcases that Sanju tells Pari that they are getting married and recalls the first time he met her. He tells her that the day he met her, his heart skipped a beat and that he felt like he has known her forever.

On the other hand, Pammi tells Pari not to marry Sanju and subsequently, Rakesh steps out of his room and wears the doctor’s coat thinking that nobody will be able to recognize him. 
 

