WOW! Erica Fernandes sets perfect cues to go for a date, Check out

The actress has not yet announced her upcoming project. Fans are super excited to see her back on screens.
Erica Fernandes

TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.

Erica Fernandes is a well-known face in the entertainment industry. Her stellar acting skills and unique dress sense have often left the audience in awe of her. Likewise, she is back with a stunning video,, wherein we see her donning two outfits, which could be perfect for a date. The actress looks gorgeous in these ensembles. Take a look at this amazing video. 

Check out the video   

 

 

The actress is yet to announce her upcoming projects but the fans are awaiting her presence back on the screens. She rose to fame by debuting in the television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She played characters like Dr Sonakshi Bose Dixit and Prerna Sharma Basu in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 respectively, and are still ruling the hearts of the audience. Furthermore, Erica has also acted in south Indian films Ninnindale and Galipatam. She also made her Bollywood debut with Babloo Happy Hai. 

