WOW! Sana Amin Sheikh pens an emotional note for Scam 2003 director Hansal Mehta for giving her an OTT debut! Read the note here!

Sana has been a part of many shows like Pratigya, Kya Mast Hai Life, Jeet Jayenge Hum, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Gustakh Dil, Krishna Dasi, and so many more.
Sana Amin Sheikh

MUMBAI:Sana Amin Sheikh is a known face in the world of television, and has been a part of many popular shows.

Sana made her  TV comeback as she was last seen in the Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Bhi Aise Bhi 3. 

 Sana has been a part of many shows like Pratigya, Kya Mast Hai Life, Jeet Jayenge Hum, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Gustakh Dil, Krishna Dasi, and so many more.

After working across different mediums, Sana finally made her debut in Hansal Mehta’a’s acclaimed OTT show, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, in the role of Nafisa. 

ALSO READ: Must Read! Actor Gagan Dev Riar talks about his experience essaying the role of Abdul Karim Telgi, “I made my own interpretation of how he walks, or talks"

Making an OTT debut is a very big deal and to be able to do that, with an already hit and successful franchise is a big deal, and Sana was very grateful. 

She took to Instagram to share an emotional note, to thank Hansal Mehta for the opportunity and her perfect OTT debut. Take a look at the post here:

Sana also currently stars as the lead in the Atrangi TV next produced by Chitra Sharma Vakil.

Amin made her Bollywood debut with Singham as Anjali Bhosle and has also played supporting parts in Table No. 21, Island City, and Bamfaad.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sana Amin Sheikh and Saurabh Gumber bags Chitra Sharma Vakil’s new show for Atrangi TV!


 

About Author

Comments

Latest Video
