Woah! Joe Jonas finds love in Brooklyn Nine Nine fame Stormi Bree after the ugly split with wife Sophie Turner

MUMBAI: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner who made millions go gaga with their chemistry gave fans a shock when they announced their split. Now, the singer is reportedly in a relationship with Stormi Bree. Joe Jonas and she were seen together in Aspen, Colorado.

In fact, rumours of him dating the beauty queen were doing the rounds from the time he was in the middle of his separation with Sophie Turner.

The Hollywood tabloid Page Six clicked the Celebrate singer and model together at the Highlands Alehouse in Aspen, Colorado. They were having beer. It seems the two were with a gang of friends but managed to take some time out together as well.

Joe Jonas and Stormi Lee were apparently all smiley as they chatted together. It seems a source told Page Six that the two seemed cozy but there was no PDA. Aspen in Colorado is known for its skiing resorts.

The two were seen wearing skis as they headed to the slopes. She wore white pants with a black bomber jacket and a ski cap. On the other hand, he was in snow leggings, a matching puffer jacket, a gray helmet, and goggles.

Some days back, the two were spotted at an airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also indulged in PDA in the Mexican resort town.

As per reports in Hollywood tabloids, they are in a very new stage. Joe Jonas seems to be happy and excited to see where he heads on with Stormi Bree. However, his two daughters will be main priority.

Joe Jonas is dad to two young girls, Willa 3 and Delphine 1. After a few days of major disagreements, the couple have reached a consensus on how the children will spend time with their dad and mom.

Stormi Bree won Miss Teen USA 2009 pageant from Tennessee. She has also worked in short films and made an appearance on the TV series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

