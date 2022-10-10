Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahilyabai Actor Gaurav Amlani speaks talks about his weird fan encounter and answers Quirky questions

MUMBAI: Television's handsome hunk Gaurav Amlani is playing the lead role of Khande Rao in Sony TV's historical drama series Punyashlok Ahilyabai.The actor is paired opposite Aetashaa Sansgiri who plays the titular role of Ahilya Bai.

Gaurav is being lauded for his performance as Khande Rao. The actor's character in the show has seen lots of growth and the viewers are loving how his character has shaped over the months. The show recently took a leap of 8 years where we saw a lot of changes in the characters and also new characters being introduced to spice up the drama. Gaurav's career has reached new heights and he has become a household name.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and he answered some really fun and quirky questions for fans.

If I would wear a T-Shirt for the rest of your life, then which color would it be and why?

I would wear a black t-shirt because I love black and also because it’s are really mysterious color.

If you have a pet, do you talk to it, and if yes, what do you say?

I had one but it was very difficult to take care of the little one so I had a friend adopt it and I often spoke to it. I’ve had really deep conversations with my pet and I have even gotten angry at it and then apologized as well.

What is your most useless talent?

The first thing I can think of is that I have learned to analyze handwriting from my father, I don’t think it's really that useless. Another thing that I do is my hands are always kind of used as whatever is in front as drums and I somehow find a way to utilize these talents somewhere.

What has been your weirdest fan encounter?

There have been no weird encounters as such, most of them have been really sweet but there are times when people try to video call you on social media and that gets a little too much and then you have to block them.

How would you want the world to remember you?

I think as a very fine artist who loved everyone and put a smile to people’s faces.

