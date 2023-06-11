Wow! Keshav Maharaj, A South African cricketer's unique personal life, from Marriage with Indian Kathak Dancer to his devotion to Hanuman

Keshav debuted in a Test match in November of 2016, and in May of 2017, he was called up to the ODI team. In just six years, Keshav has demonstrated his bowling prowess to the cricket globe and established himself as one of the team's main performers in South Africa.
Keshav

Also read: Oh No! Hardik Pandya to miss matches with Sri Lanka and England due to ankle injury

An introduction to Keshav Mahajan's global career is not required. Few people are aware, nevertheless, that he made his first-class debut for KwaZulu-Natal in the 2006–07 season at the age of 16. He was promoted to the Dolphins team in 2009–10 after demonstrating his exceptional bowling abilities over several seasons.

When Dale Steyn isn't available, Keshav has been leading South Africa's bowling lineup in recent years. However, in addition to being a fantastic bowler, he is also a talented batsman who has repeatedly kept South Africa and the Dolphins in the game.

It is widely accepted that Keshav Maharaj has Indian ancestry. The cricket player's parents, Atmanand and Kanchan Mala, welcomed him into the world on February 7, 1990 in Durban, South Africa. However, few are aware that Keshav's ancestors once resided in Sultanpur, a city in Uttar Pradesh on the banks of the Gomti River.

Multiple stories state that Keshav Maharaj's parents moved to South Africa around 1874 in search of better employment possibilities. Keshav has a wonderful link with India despite being born and raised in South Africa.

He and his family have been spotted celebrating a number of Indian holidays on multiple occasions. The fact that Keshav's wife, Lerisha Munsamy, is also Indian is a significant further indication of his love for the country.

Keshav Maharaj, a South African cricket player, is married to Lerisha Munsamy, a beautifully trained Kathak dancer. After becoming engaged in 2019, Keshav and Lerisha married in 2022 as a result of COVID-19 and the death of a close relative. The much-in-love pair tied the marriage knot in accordance with Indian customs, demonstrating Keshav's love of his Indian heritage and culture once again.

Lerisha Munsamy boasts a large fan base of people who adore her dance and fashion sense with 47.1K Instagram followers. Lerisha has been posting gorgeous photos of herself and her cricketer husband Keshav Maharaj on social media from their dinner outings, parties, and family getaways. Her admirers are most delighted by her dancing videos, though, she is a superb Kathak dancer.

Keshav Maharaj, a talented bowler from South Africa, and Lerisha Munsamy got to know one another through a common friend. They quickly grew interested in each other and began dating. When Keshav Maharaj and Lerisha Mansamy decided to move their relationship forward after courting for a while, they encountered several challenges. Finally, they got married.

At the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, on October 17, 2023, South Africa faced the Netherlands. The match ended in a defeat for the Rainbow Nation, which made headlines. Their vice captain Keshav Maharaj's bat, was another item that gained attention. There is a great deal of love, respect, and roots in Indian culture and Hinduism for the cricket player. However, after 'Om' was discovered to be on his bat, the topic went viral online.

While Om is a regarded Hindu word and one of the most significant mantras in Hinduism, some people applauded Keshav Maharaj for honoring his roots. For those who do not know, Keshav Maharaj is a follower of Lord Hanuman. He has frequently been spotted going to temples to seek out Bajrangbali for blessings before his matches.

Also read: Cricketer Anil Kumble’s love story: Must Read! From marrying a divorcee to fighting for his step daughter’s custody, here’s all you need to know

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis 

