Actor Madhav Shharma comes out in support of Bigg Boss OTT 2 former contestant Puneet superstar, gives strong opinion about on Avinash Sachdev

Avinash Sachdev

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss OTT2 has finally hit the screens and is already topping the  trp charts not only because of its unique concept this year but also some of the most talked about celebrities being a part of the reality show this year.

Not a week has passed by and BBOTT 2 has already evicted a contestant from the show, Puneet Superstar. Actor Madhav Shharma who was noted to be in talks with the makers of the show to be a part of Bigg Boss this year was seen supporting Puneet and claiming him to be his most favourite contestant expressed his disappointment on his eviction. Taking a stand for Puneet, Madhav also lashed out on MC Stan saying, “MC Stan called Puneet Superstars content cringe, what is his own content, you cannot disrespect anybody’s genre. You yourself release songs filled with curses. I myself I didn’t know who Stan was when he came on the show, when I heard his songs they were filled with abusive language. Honey Singh too released a video containing curses once and stopped there but Max Stan continued releasing such songs back to back. This is a good thing about Salman sir that he strictly stated that nobody will abuse in this show even if it’s on OTT.”

Talking about recent task and eviction in the show, Madhav stated, “I didn’t understand Avinash’s logic he gave the coin in the task and then regretted it. I think he’s doing it all to please people. Also when Avinash went on confronting Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra insaan on being called a psycho former stayed quiet and couldn’t give it back why were you scared Abhishek? Why couldn’t you give it back? If these people have to get scared then why are they there in the show. I feel Puneet was better than all of them atleast he had the guts to be honest and give it back to the contestants.”

He concluded stating, “Puneet superstar had recently come live on a social platform and he had 700k live viewers imagine his fan following, I think everyone are scared of him and think of him as a strong contestant. I hope he comes back in the show.”

Bigg Boss OTT2 Max Stan Avinash Abhishek Tellychakkar.com
