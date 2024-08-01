Amazing: Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’s BTS glimpse of a dance face-off will pique your excitement!

The upcoming track of the show will have a festivity where there will be a dance faceoff. The cast has been rehearsing on the song ‘Cutie pie’ from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 12:55
Kyunki Saas

MUMBAI : Zee TV has been home to so many popular and iconic shows and continues to entertain audiences with its plethora of great shows.

Zee TV aired the first episode of its latest show ‘Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ and the audience loved it. The show is produced by Gurodev Bhalla Productions. The show stars Himanshu Soni, Manasi Joshi Roy, Navika Kotia and Lakshya Khurana in pivotal roles.

(Also Read: Curious! Kesar from Kyuki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai is all prepped up for the big day, check it out

The show revolves around how the youngest daughter-in-law asks for a separation from the family and claims that a daughter-in-law is never treated like a daughter. Ambika, the eldest daughter-in-law of the family adopts a girl, Kesar. She vows to prove her wrong and decides to raise Kesar as her daughter-in-law who will get married to her son and for the same, she sends him to London to keep him away.

Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai took a leap of eight years and Kesar grows up to become a caring family member. Ambika’s son returns from London and marry Kesar and gradually Kesar brings back Hetal and the other members of the family where the latter is seen as the vamp who plans and plots against Kesar to show her in negative light.

The show has an interesting concept and the show is doing quite well for itself.

The upcoming track of the show will have a festivity where there will be a dance faceoff. The cast has been rehearsing on the song ‘Cutie pie’ from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

(Also Read: Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai 2nd January 2024 Written Episode Update: Ambika gets doubtful on Suraj again

Take a look:

How excited are you to watch this sequence in Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai?
 

Zee TV Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai Himanshu Soni Manasi Joshi Roy Navika Kotia Gurodev Bhalla Productions Lakshya Khurana
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 12:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Oh No! Sanjay will now find Natasha alone and take undue advantage of her by hugging her
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Jhanak: Shocking! Anirudh misunderstand Jhanak about Rahul
MUMBAI:  Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants of this week; one of contestants journey to end this weekend
MUMBAI : The finale of Bigg Boss will take place in the next four weeks and the contestants are raring to go and are...
Wow: Bigg Boss 17 contestants Jigna Vohra, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Khanzaadi, Tehelka and others have a REUNION party! (View Pics)
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has turned out to become extremely controversial in nature.The contestants on the show are...
Whoa! Naagin actress Karishma Tanna gives Monday motivation with her powerful workout video, check it out
MUMBAI : Karishma Tanna is one of the most loved and successful actresses of television.She has been around in the...
whoa! THIS Bigg Boss 17 contestant's sister flaunts nails worth Rs 90 Lakhs! check it out
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows since 2006. With its season 17, the bar has...
Recent Stories
fighter
Woah! Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter’s trailer to be released on THIS date, deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aditi Sharma
Wow! Rab Se Hai Dua's Aditi Sharma shares her new look as Dua and it will leave you mesmerized
Lakshmi
Fun Banter! Check out what Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare from Bhagya Lakshmi doesn’t want Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi to say
Aparna
Adorable! Kumkum Bhagya actress Aparna Mishra re-shares a video of her with co-star Krishna Kaul spending time together
Aditi Sharma
Wow! Rab Se Hai Dua's Aditi Sharma shares the show's new promo, check it out
Shraddha Arya
Wow! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya shares a BTS video from sets fo the show, check it out
Rohit Suchanti
Whoa! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Sushanti says he got inspired from Kamal Haasan’s character in Sadma for his role in the show