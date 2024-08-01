Amazing: Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’s BTS glimpse of a dance face-off will pique your excitement!

MUMBAI : Zee TV has been home to so many popular and iconic shows and continues to entertain audiences with its plethora of great shows.

Zee TV aired the first episode of its latest show ‘Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ and the audience loved it. The show is produced by Gurodev Bhalla Productions. The show stars Himanshu Soni, Manasi Joshi Roy, Navika Kotia and Lakshya Khurana in pivotal roles.

The show revolves around how the youngest daughter-in-law asks for a separation from the family and claims that a daughter-in-law is never treated like a daughter. Ambika, the eldest daughter-in-law of the family adopts a girl, Kesar. She vows to prove her wrong and decides to raise Kesar as her daughter-in-law who will get married to her son and for the same, she sends him to London to keep him away.

Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai took a leap of eight years and Kesar grows up to become a caring family member. Ambika’s son returns from London and marry Kesar and gradually Kesar brings back Hetal and the other members of the family where the latter is seen as the vamp who plans and plots against Kesar to show her in negative light.

The show has an interesting concept and the show is doing quite well for itself.

The upcoming track of the show will have a festivity where there will be a dance faceoff. The cast has been rehearsing on the song ‘Cutie pie’ from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

How excited are you to watch this sequence in Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai?

