Exclusive! “I heard a terrible rumour about myself that I am a playboy”, Pisachini’s Rocky aka Harsh Rajput talks about all the rumors he has heard and his favorite memories!

Tellychakkar got in touch with actor Harsh Rajput to talk about his favorite throwback memories and moments.
MUMBAI : Harsh Rajput is a well-known actor in the entertainment world who has been slowly rising to become of the most prolific actors. 

With Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan on StarPlus, he made his television debut. He also played roles in the television series Dharm Veer, Hitler Didi, and Crazy Stupid Ishq. Additionally, Harsh has appeared in a number of episodic series, including Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. 

He also had a part in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, the most-watched television show. He most recently appeared in the supernatural television series Nazar on StarPlus, which was produced by 4 Lions Films and starred Niyati Fatnani and him in the lead character of Ansh Rathod. He later portrayed the major part in the Naagin 5 spinoff Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein on Colors TV.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his favorite throwback memories and the rumors that they have heard about themselves.

Do you remember the first time you heard a rumour about yourself?

I remember I heard a terrible rumour about myself that I am a playboy and I go out on dates on these girls. I don’t understand where these rumors come from, they just make no sense. You cannot even call them rumors they are just lies.

When was the first time you saw yourself in a big hoarding?

I remember when Jaabaz Sindbad was just coming out there were a lot of hoardings everywhere all over Mumbai and that felt very surreal I don’t think I can forget that ever. It was a beautiful moment. 

Do you remember the first time you ever faced a camera?

It was for a Gujarati film that I did, I was in 8th standard and Sachin Khedekar was the lead in the movie. I remember that I was nervous but it was very exceptional. 

Harsh is currently seen in Pisachini on Colors TV.

