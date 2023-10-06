Exclusive! Shafaq Naaz talks about dealing with hard times and Sheezan Khan’s participation in KKK13, saying, “I want him to win but no pressure and he should just have fun”! Read For More!

MUMBAI : Shafaq Naaz is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry.

The actress has been in the showbiz world for a very long time.

The beautiful diva is known for her roles in shows like Chidiya Khan, Mahabharat, Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Sanskaar Laxmi, Shubh Vivah, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin among others.

TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actress, at an event and in an exclusive conversation spoke about many things.

When asked about how she keeps her nature calm and humbled and even after the family went through quite a trouble, earlier this year, she was strong, to which she said, “I don’t know, I am hearing this from you that I am calm or humble, so thank you very much. And I believe that a person should be themselves, no matter how tough the situations get, in any situation, it is important to keep yourself collected and sane, so I don’t actively work towards that or try too hard, I just try to be myself, on-screen and offscreen, in front of people”.

Talking about her brother and actor Sheezan Khan’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and seeing him happy, she said, “I feel good and I feel happy and I will always feel happy, and any sister, be it yours, would never want to see their sibling in any kind of trouble, same with me, I am a normal sister who can’t see her siblings in trouble or pain, so yeah, he’s happy so I am happy”.

She further said, “I see the trophy in his hand, and I want him to win but no pressure, and he should just have fun. And I feel with any competition, don’t just concentrate on winning, concentrate on having fun as well”.

Shafaq was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and a Disney Plus Hotstar Film ‘X or Y’ opposite Iqbal Khan.

