Kusha Kapila says she became a social media sensation by accident

Social media influencer Kusha Kapila, who will be seen in a cameo appearance in the upcoming season of the streaming show 'Minus One: New Chapter', has shared that her career as a comic artiste on social media was born out of accident and now that she has seen what taking chances leads to in terms of new opportunities, she would like to not limit herself and explore different things.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 11:15
Kusha Kapila says she became a social media sensation by accident

MUMBAI:Social media influencer Kusha Kapila, who will be seen in a cameo appearance in the upcoming season of the streaming show 'Minus One: New Chapter', has shared that her career as a comic artiste on social media was born out of accident and now that she has seen what taking chances leads to in terms of new opportunities, she would like to not limit herself and explore different things.

While talking about her career and her choices, Kusha said, "As an artist, I would love to explore different things. I want to do roles that don't limit me. I do comedy online and that's how I started my career, it has actually been an accidental career. Many times, you're confused about your own career trajectory and I was at a point like what next? What should I do now? This role of Nayantara (in 'Minus One: New Chapter') came at a very opportune moment when I was wondering where to go from here."

She further mentioned, "At times, you have to shed everything you have learnt and submit yourself to the process. Once I remember, Shubham Yogi told me that Kusha, you are mouthing your dialogue. I want you to feel it. So, he asked me to say whatever came to my mind. The process was almost like an acting workshop so, I think just the two days on set I learnt so much. I feel nothing but endless gratitude."

Breaking stereotypes and challenging the traditional norm of 'happily ever after', the show will definitely strike a chord with everyone who may be in, out or in the middle of a relationship.

Talking about the show and how to heal from heartbreaks, Kusha said, "The show is so different from any other romantic show out there. It's not afraid of showing conflicts. Everyday is not the same in a relationship, especially where people cohabitate. The show not only depicts love but also about disagreements, unrest, longevity and tough decisions that are made."

"It shows the journey that everyone has, which is so different. When it comes to dealing with these situations, heartbreaks and rejections are inevitable. The more we focus on building ourselves up, the more we will be able to handle the situations better," she added.

Featuring Aisha Ahmed and Ayush Mehra as the leads, 'Minus One: New Chapter, produced by Writeous Studios and created by Sidhantha Mathur and Shubham Yogi, is set to stream on Lionsgate Play from February 14, 2023.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Social media influencer Kusha Kapila who will be seen in a cameo appearance in the upcoming season of the streaming show 'Minus One: New Chapter' the show will definitely strike a chord with everyone who may be in out or in the middle of a relationship. TellyChakkkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 11:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Aarya' director wants to create a series on Sikandar's character 'Daulat'
MUMBAI:Director Ram Madhvani has expressed his desire to make a series or film centred on Sikandar Kher's character...
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals if she will be part of a movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and says, "Nothing is confirmed as of now, I am also waiting for things to fall into place"
MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in...
Karan Johar calls 'My Name Is Khan' a 'super special film'
MUMBAI:As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film 'My Name Is Khan' turned 13 on Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar penned a...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai thinks Vinu was instigated against her, Virat learns who
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani heard Virat’s confession, will bring back Sai in his life?
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Karan Johar calls 'My Name Is Khan' a 'super special film'
Karan Johar calls 'My Name Is Khan' a 'super special film'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Check out Shiv Thakare's finale dance in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2
Bigg Boss 16: Check out Shiv Thakare's finale dance in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2
Aishwarya-Neil
AWW-Dorable! THIS is how Aishwarya Sharma wins against Neil Bhatt, deets inside
OMG! A fan slams the surrogacy track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, complains to Indian Broadcasting Foundation
OMG! A fan slams the surrogacy track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, complains to Indian Broadcasting Foundation
Shocking! THIS CID fame gets robbed in South Mumbai, registers a police complaint at Colaba Police Station
Shocking! THIS CID fame gets robbed in South Mumbai, registers a police complaint at Colaba Police Station
CONTROVERSY: ‘Hindustani Bhau' alias Vikas Phatak released on BAIL after being arrested under multiple sections of IPC
CONTROVERSY: ‘Hindustani Bhau' alias Vikas Phatak released on BAIL after being arrested under multiple sections of IPC
Sanyogita Bhave
EXCLUSIVE! Sanyogita Bhave on playing a dementia patient in Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii: It was challenging for me in the initial days, but eventually, I got into the skin of my character