'Shark Tank India 2': Parul Gulati grabs judges' attention with hair extension brand

MUMBAI:Actress-cum-entrepreneur Parul Gulati, who is known for her work in shows like 'Girls Hostel', 'Haq Se', 'Illegal - Justice', 'Out of Order' and many more, impressed the sharks at 'Shark Tank India 2' with not only her hair oil brand, but also with her life-changing decision to commence her entrepreneurial journey while pursuing her acting career.

During the finale episode of 'Shark tank India 2', Parul shared her hair extension brand and said that it caters to the diverse needs of women who suffer from hair problems, such as hair loss, damaged hair, hair thinning, and restricted growth, or who love to experiment with their hairstyles.

She asked for an investment of Rs 1 crore for 2 per cent equity in 'Nish Hair' from the sharks.

Sharks Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta offered her Rs 1 crore for 3 per cent in equity. It was followed by Amit Jain's offer of Rs 1 crore for 2 per cent of equity.

However, there was an argument between Vineeta and Amit about her business.

While sharing her experience of appearing on the show, Parul said: "I've been watching 'Shark Tank US' for a while, and I've always dreamt of pitching my business ideas to the sharks. But when I first launched Nish Hair, I couldn't have imagined being in front of someone, asking for investment. Because, firstly, I lacked confidence and secondly, numbers truly confused me."

"So when I finally got a chance to pitch my brand on 'Shark Tank India 2', I could barely believe it. I had binge-watched Season 1 and secretly wished I was a shark on it. It has been one of my life's top three moments, and I'm so happy that I decided to go as a contestant. I've never felt so cool and alive. I started my company without attending business school and developed a fantastic solution that aids women struggling with hair issues," she said.

'Shark Tank India 2' is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).