'Shark Tank India 2': Parul Gulati grabs judges' attention with hair extension brand

Actress-cum-entrepreneur Parul Gulati, who is known for her work in shows like 'Girls Hostel', 'Haq Se', 'Illegal - Justice', 'Out of Order' and many more, impressed the sharks at 'Shark Tank India 2' with not only her hair oil brand, but also with her life-changing decision to commence her entrepreneurial journey while pursuing her acting career.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 20:00
'Shark Tank India 2': Parul Gulati grabs judges' attention with hair extension brand

MUMBAI:Actress-cum-entrepreneur Parul Gulati, who is known for her work in shows like 'Girls Hostel', 'Haq Se', 'Illegal - Justice', 'Out of Order' and many more, impressed the sharks at 'Shark Tank India 2' with not only her hair oil brand, but also with her life-changing decision to commence her entrepreneurial journey while pursuing her acting career.

During the finale episode of 'Shark tank India 2', Parul shared her hair extension brand and said that it caters to the diverse needs of women who suffer from hair problems, such as hair loss, damaged hair, hair thinning, and restricted growth, or who love to experiment with their hairstyles.

She asked for an investment of Rs 1 crore for 2 per cent equity in 'Nish Hair' from the sharks.

Sharks Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta offered her Rs 1 crore for 3 per cent in equity. It was followed by Amit Jain's offer of Rs 1 crore for 2 per cent of equity.

However, there was an argument between Vineeta and Amit about her business.

While sharing her experience of appearing on the show, Parul said: "I've been watching 'Shark Tank US' for a while, and I've always dreamt of pitching my business ideas to the sharks. But when I first launched Nish Hair, I couldn't have imagined being in front of someone, asking for investment. Because, firstly, I lacked confidence and secondly, numbers truly confused me."

"So when I finally got a chance to pitch my brand on 'Shark Tank India 2', I could barely believe it. I had binge-watched Season 1 and secretly wished I was a shark on it. It has been one of my life's top three moments, and I'm so happy that I decided to go as a contestant. I've never felt so cool and alive. I started my company without attending business school and developed a fantastic solution that aids women struggling with hair issues," she said.

'Shark Tank India 2' is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).

 

Actress-cum-entrepreneur Parul Gulati who is known for her work in shows like 'Girls Hostel' 'Haq Se' 'Illegal - Justice' 'Out of Order' and many more impressed the sharks at 'Shark Tank India 2' TellyChakkkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 20:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Alaya F flies off to undisclosed overseas location for 45-day film shoot
MUMBAI:Bollywood actress Alaya F, who was recently seen in the theatrical film 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat', has...
Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel jokes he would 'run' away if someone tried to slap him
MUMBAI:Comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who is set to host the Oscars this year, has joked he will run away if anyone tries to...
Ratna Pathak Shah was on her way to becoming a tragic actress, comedy saved her
MUMBAI:Actress Ratna Pathak Shah, who is enjoying the response to their recently released streaming series 'Happy...
Donnie Yen says his character is equal to John Wick when it comes to killing
MUMBAI:Actor and martial artiste Donnie Yen, who makes his debut in the 'John Wick' universe with 'John Wick: Chapter 4...
Recent Stories
Alaya F flies off to undisclosed overseas location for 45-day film shoot
Alaya F flies off to undisclosed overseas location for 45-day film shoot

Latest Video

Related Stories
Richard Madden helps Priyanka Chopra recall her past in new 'Citadel' clip
Richard Madden helps Priyanka Chopra recall her past in new 'Citadel' clip
Kusha Kapila says she became a social media sensation by accident
Kusha Kapila says she became a social media sensation by accident
Bigg Boss 16: Check out Shiv Thakare's finale dance in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2
Bigg Boss 16: Check out Shiv Thakare's finale dance in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2
Aishwarya-Neil
AWW-Dorable! THIS is how Aishwarya Sharma wins against Neil Bhatt, deets inside
OMG! A fan slams the surrogacy track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, complains to Indian Broadcasting Foundation
OMG! A fan slams the surrogacy track in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, complains to Indian Broadcasting Foundation
Shocking! THIS CID fame gets robbed in South Mumbai, registers a police complaint at Colaba Police Station
Shocking! THIS CID fame gets robbed in South Mumbai, registers a police complaint at Colaba Police Station