SAD! This is the shocking reason why F.R.I.E.N.D.S star cast didn’t post anything for Matthew Perry's demise

The sudden demise of Matthew Perry aka Chandler has sent shockwaves across the world as it was one character loved by all. Now, the fans wondered why none of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast posted anything for Matthew Perry.
MUMBAI: F.R.I.E.N.D.S is one of the most loved and celebrated English sitcoms worldwide.

It was a story of six friends and how they deal with their story, problems, love affairs etc.

Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chander, Ross and Joey had become household names and till today, each character is missed and spoken about.

A few months ago, we saw the reunion of F.R.I.E.N.D.S, which was an emotional episode for a lot of people who are attached to the show, where they spoke about the shoot and remembered the good old days.

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S gang is something that the fans waited to watch together as it is a sight they would not let go of. 

But, yesterday the world woke up to the shocking news of Matthew Perry passing away as he accidently drowned in a hot tub. 

The news came as a shock to everyone across the world and social media was filled with R.I.P messages and thanked him for the character of Chandler.

The investigation is still on but the Los Angeles Times reported that the reason is still unknown as to what led to the drowning as of no foul play is suspected till now. 

The one thing that drew the audience’s attention was the fact that none of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast has put any messages or said anything in support of Matthew, which kept the fans wondering what happened.

In a leading paper, a source close to the F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast told that Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc are in a state of shock and aren’t able to digest the news. Hence, they are taking their time to react.

As per the news article, the entire star cast would be releasing a press note on Matthew Perry’s demise as they were devastated with the news.

Well, there is no doubt that watching the sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S wouldn’t be the same as they had left memories of “Chandler” behind.

R.I.P Matthew Perry!

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

