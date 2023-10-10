Woah! Deadpool 3 and Captain America 4 to stick to their 2024 release, making of the same to be on top priority after Hollywood strike ends

Right when Marvel bosses were witnessing their most anticipated projects getting into the groove as the production on them was moving smoothly and quickly, the Hollywood strikes put a brief full stop to their process.
Deadpool

Right when Marvel bosses were witnessing their most anticipated projects getting into the groove as the production on them was moving smoothly and quickly, the Hollywood strikes put a brief full stop to their process. 

In no time, the entire industry came to a standstill, with sets going silent, and cameras being turned off. The two films that were being shot as the strike was on the rim were Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds with Hugh Jackman, and Captain America: Brave New World, aka Captain America 4, starring Anthony Mackie. But now there are updates on the resumption.

Both Deadpool 3 and Captain America 4 are two of the most anticipated movies set to release next year. Both the films, in a way, are shaped to bring a new dawn with mutants entering the MCU in a full-blown manner, and a new Captain rising after we had to bid goodbye to Steve Roger in Avengers: Endgame. But fans were worried about the release window.

With the Hollywood strikes not reaching a conclusion soon (actors continue to be on one), the curiosity to know whether Marvel pushes the release dates of Deadpool 3 and Captain America: Brave New World was at an all-time high. But the latest report says they are trying hard not to delay both the movies even by a month and stick to the announced release date.

As per a Scooper MCM Culture on Instagram, Marvel Studios is making sure that they stick to the announced release date of Deadpool 3 and Captain America: Brave New World. 

The studio will finish work on these two films, with them being the top priority once the Hollywood strikes end and the industry opens. Both movies have a substantial amount of work left to be done because they were mid-way through production when the Strikes started.

However, Deadpool 3 is, as of now, slated for a May 3, 2024 release, and Captain America: Brave New World will release on July 26, 2024.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

