Exclusive! Shweta Dhobal roped in for Colors' show Suhagan by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms

MUMBAI :

We all know that the year 2023 has seen a lot of television shows being launched on various channels.

Rashmi Sharma telefilms has been entertaining the viewers for several years now with a variety of shows.

The popular production house recently rolled out a new show titled Suhagan which airs on Colors.

The show stars Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj in the lead roles.

And now, we have an exclusive update about another actress who is all set to be a part of the show.

Actress Shweta Dhobal is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

Nothing much is known about her character yet.

Shweta's entry will definitely spice up the drama.

