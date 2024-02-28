Trending News Today: From Ehan Bhat speaking about the movie Dange to Divya Agarwal opening up about handling trolls, here's all you need to know about the trending news today

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news coming from the world of entertainment. Well now, keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with another list of trending news for the day that has grabbed our attention.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted

Sara and Aditya recently wrapped up their schedules for the film. The duo shot separately in popular places like Connaught Place, Mandi House, Hauz Khas and even shot some scenes on the metro in Guru gram. Here is the link to the full news and the video -

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted filming for Metro In Dino in Delhi NCR; WATCH VIDEO

Rajinikanth and Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate for a new project

There is some good news for the fans of the super star Rajnikanth as the veteran is all set to collaborate with none other than Sajid Nadiadwala for an upcoming project. Here is the link to the news and full article -

Rajinikanth and Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate for a new project, see latter's official statement

Pankaj Udhas funeral

We have lost Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th february 2024 due to a prolonged illness, and now the cremation happened today at Mumbai. Here is link to all the details for the same -

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Singer’s last rites to be held at THIS time and place

Ehan Bhat on movie Dange and working with Bejoy Nambiar

Actor Ehan Bhat was seen last in the movie Starfish which had Khushali Kumar in the leading role. The actor is now all set to be seen in the movie Dange along with Harshvardhan Rane and Nikita Datta. During the exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, actor Ehan Bhat spoke about his movie Dange and also on working with the filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, and here is the link to it -

Ehan Bhat on movie Dange and working with Bejoy Nambiar – Exclusive

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla celebrate their twin girls’ 3 months birthday

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were seen celebrating their twin girls’ 3 months birthday. This pictures will surely make our jaws drop. Here is the link to the full article -

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla celebrate their twin girls’ 3 months birthday, check out their adorable pictures

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi actor Zaan Khan shares a captivating new promo of the show

Actor Zaan Khan who plays the role of Naren in the show has been winning the hearts of fans with his performances. The actor has a huge fan base and keeps sharing interesting anecdotes from his projects. Zaan has now shared an interesting new promo of the show where Naren comes to Nandini’s house and promises to marry her. Here is the link to full article -

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi actor Zaan Khan shares a captivating new promo of the show; WATCH VIDEO

Mangal Lakshmi behind-the-scenes Glimpse

There is a fun reel which the actors made while shooting for the show and it is nothing less than a visual delight! Take a look…

Mangal Lakshmi: ‘THIS’ glimpse of Deepika Singh from behind-the-scenes is sure to win your hearts!

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora’s BTS moment from the set of Udne Ki Aasha is a visual treat!

Recently, Kanwar shared an update where he mentioned that they have finally begun shooting for the show on the sets of Udne Ki Aasha after an extensive outdoor shoot schedule in Mumbai. Now we came across an interesting BTS moment of Kanwar and Neha shooting together and it was extremely entertaining!

Udne Ki Aasha: Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora’s BTS moment from the set is a visual treat!

Abhishek Malik separates from wife Suhani Chaudhary

Kum Kum Bhagya actor Abhishek Malik separates from wife Suhani Chaudhary and the actor confirmed, here is what he said, read more in the below link -

Kum Kum Bhagya actor Abhishek Malik separates from wife Suhani Chaudhary

Ali Merchant undergoes back surgery; here’s a health update

Ali Merchant has been going through some health concerns of late. The Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki actor experienced some discomfort. Here is the latest health update of the actor, read more below.

Bigg Boss 4’s Ali Merchant undergoes back surgery; here’s a health update

Divya Agarwal opens up about handling trolls post-breakup

This month, the couple exchanged vows and has been blissfully happy ever since. The two had a lovely relationship when they were dating before they were married. Divya Agarwal talked candidly about her recent breakup and the trolls she encountered in an interview. Here is the link -

Divya Agarwal opens up about handling trolls post-breakup; Credits Apurva Padgaonkar’s support through negativity

