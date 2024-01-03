Trending News Today: From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding guest list to Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba teaser-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Netflix and YRF reveal first looks of a series and two movies

Netflix recently released their 2024 slate of upcoming movies and series. Today Netflix along with YRF revealed the first looks of Mandala Murders, Maharaj and Vijay 69. Check out the full story here: Netflix and YRF Entertainment unveil first looks of 'Mandala Murders', 'Maharaj', and 'Vijay 69'

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding updates

From the pre-wedding ceremonies, rituals to the dress codes, we reported about all that you need to know. Check out the full story here: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Pre-wedding ceremonies, rituals, dress code, everything you need to know

We know about Anant Ambani being the son of Mukesh Ambani but here’s all you need to know about Anant Ambani’s soon-to-be-wife Radhika Merchant: Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant wedding: Meet the bride's father Viren Merchant who began his business even before he got his college degree

We have been getting a lot of updates about Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding. This morning, we also got to watch a leaked footage of Rihanna’s rehearsal. Check out the full story here: Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: Rihanna’s rehearsal video gets leaked

We have been a lot of updates about all the celebrities that have been arriving Jamnagar to attent the pre-wedding bash. We reported with the guest list of celebs that have arrived yet. Check out the full story here: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: From Shah Rukh Khan to Dhoni, here is the list of celebrities that have arrived for pre-wedding bash

Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma wedding updates

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are tying knots in Chomu Palace, rajasthan and we got to watch Surbhi’s pre-sangeet dance. Check out the full story here: Surbhi Chandna's wedding celebration: Ishqbaaaz star dazzles with pre-sangeet dance, Joined by Shrenu Parikh and Kunal Jaisingh at Chomu palace

The wedding itinerary of Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma is going viral. Check out the full story here:#SuKarDaVyah: Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma’s detailed WEDDING ITINERARY is winning hearts all over the internet; netizens call her the most ‘CHILLED BRIDE’

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Manasi Salvi takes an exit

Shakti Arora who plays the character of Ishaan, bid adieu to his on-screen mother Manasi Salvi. Check out the full story here: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora bids an emotional farewell to on-screen mother Manasi Salvi ‘gonna miss you’

Teri Meri Doriyaann actors Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria clip goes viral

Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria took on the social media trend of Chhapaak and the video clocked 10 million on social media. Check out the full story here:Teri Meri Doriyaann: Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar give a spin to the ‘Chapak’ reel; it clocks 10 million on social media

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Hina Khan

Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Hina Khan for not winning Bigg Boss. Check out the full story here: Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Hina Khan for not winning Bigg Boss

Shark Tank India season 3 update

Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar shocked with a business offering extremely cheap beauty services. Read the full story here: Shark Tank India 3: Namita Thapar shocked at business offering beauty services at Rs 49, Vineeta cannot believe it

Ankita Lokhande makes a shocking revelation

Ankita Lokhande reveals about her casting couch experience. Read the full story here: Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande narrates her scary casting couch experience; ‘producer wanted me to compromise’

Isha Malviya reveals her Udaariyaan experience

Isha Malviya thought that her casting call for Udaariyaan was a fake call. Read to know the full story here: Isha Malviya reveals how she was offered her debut show ‘Udaariyaan’; says ‘I thought it was a fake casting call’

Upcoming March movies

We have curated the list of all Hindi movies releasing this month. Check out the list here: Upcoming movies March 2024: Yodha, The Crew and more exciting you need to watch

Upcoming march OTT series

We have curated a list of OTT series and movies releasing this month. Check out the list here: Upcoming OTT series March 2024: Maharani 3, The Great Indian Kapil Show and more exciting series you need to watch

Madgaon Expres trailer announcement

Kumal Khemu marks his directorial debut with this comedy movie Madgaon Express. Title announcement out with a multiverse of madness. Check out the full story here: Madgaon Express: Kunal Khemu announces release date of his directorial debut with a ‘Multiverse of madness’

Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba teaser

After the success of Haseen Dilruba, the makers have come back with a second part. Check out the teaser here: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba teaser out: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey return in tale of love and deception

